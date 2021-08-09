Kenny Omega Will Be In Action On Friday’s AEW Rampage Debut

AEW Rampage premieres this Friday on TNT at 10pm (Eastern). The event will air live from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

All Elite Wrestling is pulling out all the stops to ensure Rampage gets off to a strong start. As previously announced, Dr. Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship in her hometown against Red Velvet.

We now know that AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will also be in action on the 1-hour broadcast. His opponent has yet to be announced, but his opponent could be be #1 contender Christian Cage.

The FITE streaming platform announced on Monday that Rampage will be part of the AEW Plus subscription service.

AEW has begun posting videos of wrestlers reading mean tweets about themselves, a bit originated on the Jimmy Kimmel Live late night show.