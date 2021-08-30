Kevin Owens Looks Back On His WWE Universal Championship Run

Kevin Owens won the WWE Universal Championship on the August 29, 2016 edition of Raw, marking five years since his run as champion. The title was introduced in July of that year with Finn Balor becoming the inaugural champion. He had to relinquish the title the next night after becoming the champion though, and a fatal four-way elimination match was set involving Kevin Owens, Big Cass, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins with Owens winning the title when Triple H interrupted the match and turned on Rollins. Owens would go on to keep the title on his waist for 6 months until he would lose to Goldberg at Fastlane 2017.

To mark the fifth anniversary of his Universal title reign, Owens posted a video on Twitter this Sunday where he talked about this career milestone and also thanked his fans.

“Hey guys, my wife reminded me today that five years ago something really cool happened. I saw on Twitter that a lot of people were also reminding me what happened. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster… Lots of highs, lots of lows. The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am.”

“But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now,” Owens stated.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you. For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”

Kevin Owens has been in involved in title match programs as recently as early this year, however, he hasn’t been successful in capturing any championship. It would be interesting to when Owens will be able to break this dry spell and capture gold once again.

