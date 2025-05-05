Kevin Owens Mocks Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker During Raw

Kevin Owens may be out of action indefinitely due to a neck injury, but he’s staying engaged with the WWE universe. On Monday night, the former champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a swipe at Seth Rollins and his associates, Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker.

Social media immediately lit up with reactions to Paul Heyman’s in-ring promo, which some hailed as one of the best of his career. However, much of the chatter also focused on Heyman and Breakker’s noticeably bronzed appearances.

Owens chimed in with a sarcastic tweet:

“Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?“

Dear @WWERollins,



Do you also plan on getting an absolutely insane spray tan job to fit in with the rest of your group?



Anyway, miss you! ?



Kevin — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 6, 2025

Despite his current condition, Owens’ tweet shows he’s still keeping tabs on WWE storylines and isn’t passing up an opportunity to stir the pot.