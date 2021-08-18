Konnan Reveals How AAA Locked Up Ric Flair For TripleMania XXIX

Konnan has dished out some details on how AAA was able to secure Ric Flair.

On Aug. 14, AAA’s biggest event of the year, TripleMania XXIX, took place. In the co-main event, Kenny Omega put the AAA Megacampeonato Title on the line against Andrade. Fans were in for quite the surprise as Ric Flair accompanied Andrade to the ring.

On an edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed how AAA was able to bring Flair in.

“Originally, we were going to bring it up Andrade with this Mexican singer that’s mega-popular, but that fell through. (Andrade) told me that maybe Ric was going to come with him to the show, but as a guest, just to watch it. That’s when I first thought, ‘If he’s gonna be there as a guest, why doesn’t he just be your second?’ (Andrade asked Ric) and he said ‘yeah.’

“Basically, I thought, If Flair comes out, that would be cool because no one is expecting it. When I told them when they are on the plane, ‘Make sure when you get to the airport, there are fans at the airport and they know what hotel you stay at, make sure he wears a hat, a mask, a jacket, something.’ He goes, ‘Nah, he doesn’t want to wear a jacket. He’s in a pink shirt and has gold chains.’ That’s Flair being Flair, right?”

Flair ended up getting physically involved in the match. He and Andrade took turns chopping the chest of Omega. Flair even got in a figure-four leglock on Konnan, while Andrade sunk in the figure-four on Omega. Ultimately, Omega retained the title after hitting Andrade with the gold and planting him with the One-Winged Angel. Omega and Andrade have been teasing a rematch.

Konnan said he asked Andrade beforehand if Flair would be willing to get physical in the match. Of course, “The Nature Boy” was on board with the idea.