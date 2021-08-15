Kurt Angle On How Much Choice WWE Wrestlers Have With Entrance Music

Kurt Angle‘s WWE entrance music is iconic among wrestling fans. The accompanying “you suck!” chants have become a fan-favorite ritual to participate in, which evolved to being used affectionately for Angle as opposed to showing hatred for his character.

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle gave his opinion about his theme song and revealed what he initially thought of it. He said it took him some time for him to warm up to his theme when it was first introduced, and once he started using it, the song became part of his identity as a wrestler.

“I listened to it beforehand but I didn’t like it so much at first. The more I listened to it, the catchier it got. I love my theme song. I love how catchy it is. It’s a really cool song, it definitely represents who I was and I wouldn’t change it. It’s the best entrance theme that I could ever imagine possible (for me),” Angle said.

Fans are always fascinated about musical side of wrestling. Angle was asked if WWE shows wrestlers a few songs and asks them to pick which one they liked the best, or if they even have any say at all regarding their themes. Angle revealed that the company would make a song for a wrestler on their own and show it to them when the wrestler is present at the arena. The music is not going to change drastically even if the wrestler doesn’t like it, as according to Angle once the track is made they would barely change it much.

“Well they make a song for you, and then you’ll show up at the arena and they’ll play it out loud in the arena. And you decide if you like it or if you don’t. But for the most part, they’re basically saying, ‘Hey, this is the music we made for you, this is the music you’re gonna have to use.’ You can say you don’t like it, they’ll go back and re-edit it, but for the most part it’s gonna be identical to the first one they made.”

