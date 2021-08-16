Kurt Angle Praises Christian Cage, Thinks He’s Underappreciated

Kurt Angle believes Christian Cage is world-class.

Cage has had quite a career. He’s made his mark for WWE, TNA Wrestling, and now AEW. Cage is fresh off an Impact World Championship victory over Kenny Omega on the debut episode of Rampage. It is actually his first Impact World Title run as he had only won the NWA gold twice under the TNA banner.

During an edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic gold medalist and multiple-time world champion in WWE and TNA expressed his belief that Cage is a special talent.

“Every once in a while we touch base. He’s such a good guy. We were best friends, you know, Edge, Christian, myself, and Rhyno. We really were best friends. We spent a lot of time together and that time was so valuable. I’ll never forget what he did for me. What he did for the business. Christian is one of the most underrated professional wrestlers of all time. This guy should actually already be in the Hall of Fame. That’s how good he was and, I don’t know, I mean, I think someday he will be. I just think that he’s been underappreciated.

“He could have very well been the best professional wrestler of all time. That’s how good he was. He was creative putting the matches together. His timing was impeccable. He was one of the absolute best I’ve ever worked with.”

Cage is set to take on Omega a second time on Sept. 5. This time, it’ll be for the AEW World Title. The match is penciled in to serve as the main event of All Out.

Earlier this year, Christian Cage appeared in the Royal Rumble PPV. It was his first appearance as an active competitor since 2014 as he hadn’t been medically cleared to return. Cage wouldn’t stick around with WWE, however, as he ended up signing a full-time deal with AEW.