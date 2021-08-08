HomeNewsWWE News

Kurt Angle Says That WWE Performers “Don’t Connect With Fans” Anymore

The WWE Hall of Famer compares today's in-ring to his own era and beyond

By Jake Jeremy
Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently sat down with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. The Olympic gold medallist discussed several topics during the interview, including how he feels WWE performers are not able to connect to the crowd like they used to in prior eras.

“It’s not the same. I think the character development was a lot stronger back in the early 2000s, 1990s, 1980s,” Kurt Angle began on interview. “We were able to connect with the fans a lot better. Now they don’t really connect with fans.”

“There are some characters, but for the most part, today is about performance” Kurt Angle continued, alluding to the idea of in-ring technicality being more important to modern performers than developing a rapport with the fans.

Kurt Angle on modern wrestling

“It’s about what you can do in the ring. How good you are. It’s about high-flying stunts and acrobatic stuff. These guys are incredible athletes today” Angle would conclude.

Kurt would also reveal who he felt was the best writer when he was performing with the company. “Brian Gewirtz,” Angle emphatically stated. “He was my writer at WWE. I think he was the best writer in the history of the business.”

“Actually, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hired him to be a writer for his production company, and that was a brilliant move”, Angle continued.

“Brian was incredibly talented. He was a nerd too, so he liked to do nerdy stuff and he liked me to do nerdy stuff,” Kurt Angle revealed, praising the former WWE/WWF writer.

Check out the full interview with Fightful below:

