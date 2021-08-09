Kurt Angle Wanted a Retirement Match Against John Cena

It is the Kurt Angle time of year. The Olympics have just finished and a gold medal-winning wrestler is weighing up the idea of a run with the WWE. Everybody knows Angle’s story, and how he won an Olympic gold medal with a broken frigging neck.

As one Olympic champion looks to start his career, another took the time recently to ponder the ending of his. Talking on his Kurt Angle Podcast, Angle discussed his long history of neck injuries and admitted that he is going to have to have neck fusion surgery at some point down the road.

“I have a lot of motor skill problems in my hands, my fingers because of my neck. Numbness down my arms, I have a lot of pain in my neck. I’ve been putting off fusion surgery for gosh, 15 years. I might not be able to put it off for much longer, I’m eventually going to have to have fusion.”

Neck injuries aside, Kurt Angle enjoyed a long run in a WWE ring, and a wrestling career spanning over forty years. Hanging up his boots in a quick match against Baron Corbin. Corbin was not Angle’s ideal choice for a final opponent but did what was necessary as an ageing star.

Kurt Angle is the Man Who Helped Cena Get His Start

Every WWE fan remembers the infamous moment a young upstart named John Cena claimed ruthless aggression was enough for him to take down Kurt Angle. While Angle won the match, it put Cena on the map pushing his career down the path it still treads.

Talking on his podcast Kurt Angle admitted that he would have liked his retirement match to have been against John Cena.

“I thought Cena made sense, I started his career and I thought Cena could end mine so it made better sense.” Angle explained, discussing how another possibility that had been floated was a match against Shane McMahon.

However, with his list of injuries, Kurt Angle admitted a match against Shane might not have been the best idea. The choice of Baron Corbin remains a strange one, however, Angle did as was customary and put over the younger star in his final outing. However, the poetry of the John Cena match would certainly have been a far more fitting end.