Logan Paul To Appear On WWE Monday Night Raw

YouTube star Logan Paul is advertised to make his first WWE appearance since WrestleMania.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Paul will be John Morrison’s guest for a “Moist TV” talk show segment on Monday’s episode of Raw. This segment was first introduced on this past Monday’s Raw and also featured The Miz.

Earlier this year, Paul made his WWE television debut during the build to WrestleMania 37 where he was ringside for Kevin Owens‘ match against Sami Zayn. Following the bout, Owens laid Paul out with a stunner

This past June, Paul faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing exhibition where he went the full eight rounds with the boxing legend and didn’t get knocked out like many had hoped or predicted.

Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, will face former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on Sunday, August 29th.

WWE holds this Monday’s Raw at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, which will be the post-SummerSlam episode of the show.

Based on recent television, it appears The Miz and Morrison will be feuding with The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods going forward. Both teams don’t have matches at SummerSlam.