Major Changes To NXT Expected (Report)

Last night during WWE‘s broadcast of Smackdown, it was reported that several members of the NXT roster have been released. According to a report from PW Insider, sweeping changes are expected to take place for the brand as well.

Among the changes expected to take place are a new logo, lighting, and a different look and feel. Additionally, it is being reported that the show will undergo some type of format change. An increased focus on younger and developing talents is also expected to be part of the changes.

The changes expected to occur further the debate as to if NXT is a developmental territory or a 3rd media rights brand.

NXT renewed flat and isn’t much of a revenue growth opportunity. If anything it’s a cost. It’s not the third media rights brand hoped for. But in effort to become that, nor is it developmental. https://t.co/90cYQZLuQO — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 7, 2021

Non-WWE wrestling is a pipeline and was severely underappreciated until 2014 when HHH started to hear talent with cred get pops at Full Sail.



There was so much talent backed up he built a brand. But the backlog ran out and AEW happened and NXT managed to cool off moving to USA. — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 7, 2021

Moving NXT to the USA Network on Wednesday nights did not derail AEW Dynamite as may have been the goal.

Is NXT WWE’s Developmental Brand (Again)?

In its quarterly filings recently, WWE has returned to referring to NXT as a “developmental” brand.

“Metrics exclude the events for our domestic and United Kingdom NXT brands. These are our developmental brands that typically conduct their events in smaller venues with lower ticket prices. We did not conduct any ticketed NXT events in the periods presented,” reads page 33 of WWE’s report.

In an interview with Newsweek when NXT moved to the USA Network, Adam Cole stated that NXT is no longer a developmental brand.

“We’ve called it this for a while, but we look at NXT as the third brand. And now I feel this move to USA just solidifies it. Instead of calling it “moved up” it’ll just be “moving.” Some guys may move to RAW or SmackDown. Some guys on RAW or SmackDown can move to NXT. To me, this move to the USA totally solidifies NXT as the third brand. I’m sure you’ll see lots of guys moving to different brands as time goes on.”

Adam Cole’s future with NXT continues to be up in the air. Reports recently stated Cole was backstage at Smackdown for a meeting with Vince McMahon.