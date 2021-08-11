Matt Riddle On Conor McGregor Possibly Joining WWE: “I Don’t Know If He Would Pass The PG Code”

Matt Riddle has made a successful transition from MMA to the world of wrestling. He has found himself a place on the WWE roster but the former UFC star believes Conor McGregor will have trouble doing the same because of the PG code.

The talk of the former UFC champion possibly trying his hands at pro wrestling has been heard many times. His recent losses have only fuelled the discussion about him potentially joining the WWE roster.

Riddle was asked about the same during his recent interview with SportsKeeda. Replying to it, he said that he doesn’t know if McGregor would pass the PG code:

“He’s Conor McGregor. The guy puts bu**s in seats. The guy has a mouth on him. I don’t know if he would pass the PG WWE code. But I guess he could do his best.

At the end of the day, it’s like Jake Paul or any of them…I don’t know how they’re doing it,” said Matt Riddle, “but they get people talking, they’re controversial, they make money with fights and drama.”

The former NXT star continued by saying that Conor would only fit in WWE if he is willing to put in the work, similar to Ronda Rousey or himself:

“Do I think he’d be a good fit for WWE? If he’s willing to do the work and work hard and put his time in, yeah.” said Riddle, “Just like Ronda was good. Just like I’m good.”

Matt Riddle was part of the UFC roster from 2008 to 2013. He was released from the promotion in February 2013 for failing his second drug test within a year after testing positive for marijuana.