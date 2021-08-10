Matt Riddle Reveals Recent Backstage Interaction With Goldberg

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently spoke to Sony Sports India. The ‘Original Bro’ discussed several topics during the interview, including his ongoing beef with WCW legend Goldberg.

The two Superstars have gone back and forth over the years, with Riddle questioning Goldberg’s work rate as a performer. Riddle did however reveal that he spoke to the former WCW Champion recently.

“I’ll say this. I had my interaction with Goldberg, bumped into each other, he’s not my bro, I get it, you’re not my bro” Riddle began. “I kept calling him bro and he didn’t like that whatever, you know me, I’m not the best listener.”

“Then I talked to him after the match, we had a disagreement, you know, I think he has the belief… and it worked for him… all he needs is a couple of moves in wrestling to be one of the best, and he has the Spear and the Jackhammer” Matt Riddle continued.

"My philosophy is you gotta be good at everything, you gotta talk, you gotta be able to walk, you gotta be able to grapple, you gotta be able to suplex, you gotta be able to do it all, so we disagree on that."

“I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody” Riddle added.

“And then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look. He was making a face and then he goes, ‘Hey, congratulations kid….’ and I was like, ‘Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice’, so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, ‘Hey Goldberg, good stuff’ and as he gave me a fist bump he says, ‘I only need two moves’ so I was like, ‘Oh man, the guy’s still got it'” the Original Bro concluded.