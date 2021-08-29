Mickie James On Behind-The-Scenes Role At WWE

Mickie James was released on April 15 from WWE along with several other talent. Prior to her release, she worked with the company in a backstage capacity and also did some commentary work on shows such as Main Event and NXT. James talked about her behind-the-scenes role in the company prior to her departure and gave some details on how it was like.

Mickie James said that she doesn’t know if she had a “seat at the table,” but she used to attend creative meetings in the WWE and would sometimes give her input if it was applicable. “I don’t know if I had a seat at the table. I was more in a position where I was able to sit in on some of those [creative] meetings and perhaps give my opinion — but it was very rare where I spoke up unless it was pertaining to me,” James told TVInsider.

James added that she was feeling it out for a producer or agent role, but it was mainly a learning process for her. “I was feeling it out for a producer or agent role. I would honestly express my opinion to someone I loved and trusted, if it was something I felt like I should speak up about, but I was more in the learning phase of how it operates,” she explained.

Recently, Mickie James served as an executive producer for NWA‘s all-women EmPowerrr pay-per-view event. According to NWA president Billy Corgan, James is still a free agent. James has said that she wants to help build the next generation of female NWA stars, and that is why she worked in a backstage capacity on the show instead of wrestling on the show because she wanted to give the other women a chance to shine.