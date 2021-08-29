HomeNewsWWE News

Mickie James On Behind-The-Scenes Role At WWE

By Ray
Mickie James Indies

Mickie James was released on April 15 from WWE along with several other talent. Prior to her release, she worked with the company in a backstage capacity and also did some commentary work on shows such as Main Event and NXT. James talked about her behind-the-scenes role in the company prior to her departure and gave some details on how it was like.

Mickie James said that she doesn’t know if she had a “seat at the table,” but she used to attend creative meetings in the WWE and would sometimes give her input if it was applicable. “I don’t know if I had a seat at the table. I was more in a position where I was able to sit in on some of those [creative] meetings and perhaps give my opinion — but it was very rare where I spoke up unless it was pertaining to me,” James told TVInsider.

James added that she was feeling it out for a producer or agent role, but it was mainly a learning process for her. “I was feeling it out for a producer or agent role. I would honestly express my opinion to someone I loved and trusted, if it was something I felt like I should speak up about, but I was more in the learning phase of how it operates,” she explained.

Recently, Mickie James served as an executive producer for NWA‘s all-women EmPowerrr pay-per-view event. According to NWA president Billy Corgan, James is still a free agent. James has said that she wants to help build the next generation of female NWA stars, and that is why she worked in a backstage capacity on the show instead of wrestling on the show because she wanted to give the other women a chance to shine.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Advertisement

Latest Wrestling News

Advertisement

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.
Est. 2004 - Sports Entertainment Scoops

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC