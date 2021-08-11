Mickie James Reveals Rules For Women’s Invitational Cup At NWA Empowerrr

When the NWA presents Empowerrr from the Chase in St. Louis on August 28th, it will be headlined by the Women’s Invitational Cup. Mickie James recently released the rules for the competition on Twitter.

“Rules of the 1st EVER NWA Women’s Invitational are simple,” James Tweeted.

10 women have been selected by myself & my team of advisors. The Top 10 Women we think would & could make incredible Women’s Champions to compete in the main event of Empowerrr to become not only the 1st cup holder but will then go on to Face the NWA Women’s Champion the very next night for a chance at #TheBurke on NWA 73″

James also mentioned that the NWA Women’s World Championship (aka The Burke) will be on the line at Empowerrr. Kamille will defend the title against Leyla Hirsch, who earned the right after defeating The Bunny last week on AEW Dynamite.

James continued to explain the rules of the Women’s Invitational.

“2 women will start. Order to be determined by myself & my badass team! Madusa, Gail Kim, and Jazz.”

“Every 2 minutes a new woman enters. Eliminations only by Pinfall or Submission. There will ONLY be 1 winner annually.”

Confirmed Entrants In The Women’s Invitational Cup

Entrants already confirmed for the match include:

Chelsea Green Lady Frost Debbie Malenko Bianca Carelli Tootie Lynn Jamie Senegal

Also confirmed for the show will be a 4-team tag-team tournament, Deonna Purrazzo defending the Knockouts title against Melina and Kamille vs Leyla Hirsch.