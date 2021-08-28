Miro vs. Eddie Kingston Announced For AEW All Out

A TNT Championship match has been added to the AEW All Out PPV.

Miro has been calling for a showdown with Kingston for weeks. The TNT Champion attacked Fuego Del Sol on the Aug. 27 episode of Rampage. This got the attention of Kingston, who stormed the ring and the two brawled.

Later in the night, it was announced that Tony Khan has made Miro vs. Kingston official for Sept. 5 at All Out. The action will take place inside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

All Out has been shaping up to be one of the biggest wrestling cards of the year. The PPV will feature the in-ring return of CM Punk. He will be going one-on-one with Darby Allin.

Also set for the card will be an AEW World Title match between champion Kenny Omega and Christian Cage.

Take a look at the updated card for AEW All Out (not sorted by order).