MLW Announces War Chamber Match For Dallas Event

Major League Wrestling is bringing back the War Chamber match when it heads to Dallas next month. On September 11th, the promotion will tape episodes of Fusion from the NYTEX Sports Centre in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area of Texas.

Ross and Marshall Von Erich’s return to Texas will headline the show. They have challenged Tom Lawlor’s Team Filthy to the War Chamber match. The Von Erichs have been feuding with Team Filthy since Lawlor turned on the brothers nearly 2 years ago.

“Now the stage is set for what promises to be a memorable final chapter to a bitter falling out between friends that started at the first War Chamber in Dallas in 2019,” an MLW press release reads.

WAR CHAMBER match to main event Dallas Sept card https://t.co/SNsGhCqSv8 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 9, 2021

Rules for the War Chamber Match

The rules of the War Chamber are very similar to a War Games match. Each team will have 4 members, meaning the Von Erichs will have to choose 2 people to go into battle with them. 2 men start, a coin flip decides which team gets the advantage, and then new competitors enter the match every 2 minutes. Once all 8 competitors have entered the match, it can then be won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

The big main event announcement comes as MLW is expected to announce a new deal with a popular streaming service soon.