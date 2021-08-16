Multiple Wrestlers Pulled From NJPW Shows Due To COVID-19 Protocols

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that multiple wrestlers have been pulled from upcoming shows due to COVID-19 protocols. IWGP World Champion Shingo Takagi and BUSHI were both pulled after presenting with fevers. They are awaiting the results of PCR testing for COVID-19.

It was originally reported that the 6 wrestlers who were in the same match as Bushi and Takagi on Saturday would miss upcoming shows as well. Those 6 wrestlers are Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo and Dick Togo. Naito, SANADA, EVIL and Takahashi all ended up working the Sunday show despite this, however.

Will Ospreay returned to NJPW at Resurgence in Los Angeles on Saturday. He commented on Takagi missing a show while he is now cleared to return.

“REAL champ returns. Interim champ has to miss a show. Coincidence. Just say the word NJPW,” Ospreay Tweeted. ““Interim” I’ll be on the first flight over.”

At NJPW Resurgence, Ospreay criticized NJPW for stripping him of the title when he only needed 4 months off. He unveiled his IWGP World Championship belt and claimed to still be the champion. He referred to Shingo Takagi as an “interim” title holder. Ospreay also announced he will not be participating in the G1 Climax tournament this year.