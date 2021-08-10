News On Health Of Bray Wyatt Before WWE Release

Bray Wyatt had not been seen on WWE programming for months before his surprising release from the promotion last month. His absence had been the cause of many rumors about his health and status.

Fightful has provided some clarity on the various rumors that were being shared before his release, including speculations regarding his mental health.

According to the site, they reached out to the sources connected to Wyatt and confirmed that his absence had nothing to do with what were described as “falsely reported mental health issues.”

The former Universal champion is 100% healthy. He was able to wrestle without any problems and the former WWE star was cleared to compete by the doctors.

During his absence from TV, Bray Wyatt had been working on adding more elements to his character. He was even slated to make his return during last night’s episode of Raw in Orlando before being let go.

The former WWE champion had not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37. He competed against Randy Orton on the show and lost the bout after being distracted by Alexa Bliss.

Bray Wyatt was released from his WWE contract on July 31. His firing from the company created a lot of confusion and even concerned executives from WWE’s TV partners in addition to the company’s fans.