News On How AEW Broadcast Partners Are Reacting To CM Punk Rumors

While it doesn’t look like we will get an official confirmation of CM Punk‘s AEW debut, people are still very excited about the same. The list appears to include the officials from the promotion’s broadcast partners TNT and WarnerMedia.

According to Fightful Select, the people involved with WarnerMedia and TNT are working under the assumption that the former champion is coming to the company.

The officials have spoken about the excitement of bringing someone like CM Punk to the promotion. It was also noted that Punk will have its full promotional machine behind him upon his return.

It’s unknown whether AEW officials have communicated the details of his comeback with their broadcast partners, though TNT and WarnerMedia are said to be ‘very aware’ of the situation.

TNT officials are also very impressed with AEW for selling four shows in the Chicago area within a few weeks. They are thrilled about Punk’s return being tied in with the City Of Chicago, United Center, and NBA team Chicago Bulls as well.

AEW will be presenting ‘The First Dance’ edition of Rampage from United Center in Chicago this Friday night. CM Punk is expected to make his debut for the promotion during the show.