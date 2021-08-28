News On Roman Reigns’ Extreme Rules Match, Brock Lesnar

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw Finn Balor officially being announced as the next challenger for Roman Reigns‘ Universal championship.

Though this match was announced for next week’s episode of the show, leaving fans confused about the fate of the title for the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

PWInsider provided some updates on the situation. The site noted that the word backstage before the show was that Balor will indeed be challenging Reigns for his title next.

According to the site, the former NXT champion is expected to be the one to face the Tribal Chief in the SmackDown brand main event at the upcoming Extreme Rules PPV.

This will allow the company to save the much anticipated Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match for the Crown Jewel in October or Survivor Series in November.

Based on these reports, we can expect next week’s Universal championship match to set up a title match for the next WWE PPV with some sort of stipulation.

There is no word yet on when can we expect Brock Lesnar to be back on TV after his SummerSlam return. It’s likely that we will not see him on WWE TV before Extreme Rules on September 26.