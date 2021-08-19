Nick Khan Comments On If WWE Is For Sale

The large number of roster cuts and cost-saving moves WWE has made recently has led many fans to speculate as to if the company is preparing to be sold. President & Chief Revenue Officer of WWE Nick Khan recently appeared on the Recode Media podcast. During the discussion, Khan spoke about if there are plans for WWE to be sold.

Khan says there are no immediate plans to sell the company. If someone contacted them about it, however, he says they would listen.

“We’re open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we’ve announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We’re open for business. If somebody called, we’ll listen, but we’re not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure,” Khan said (transcriptions via Fightful).

He also spoke about the possibility of Vince McMahon stepping down from his role. Khan doesn’t believe that is going to happen anytime soon.

“I don’t think Vince has any plans, nor in my opinion should he, of stepping aside. He’s 75, he’ll be 76 in a couple of weeks. He’s healthy, he’s strong, maybe he goes another 50 years and you’ll be asking me this in 49 years.”

Khan was also asked if he sees AEW as competition. He said that they view everything as competition but try to just focus just on what they do.

“I never look at anybody as competition. I focus on what I’m doing. In the totality of circumstance, you have to look at everything as your competition,” Khan said.

Khan’s comments can be heard in the player below: