Nick Khan Confirms NXT Rebrand, Distancing From Indie Wrestlers

Nick Khan has confirmed reports of NXT receiving a significant makeover.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported that major changes are coming to the NXT brand over TakeOver 36. Meltzer said that fans can expect new lighting, a new logo, and an overall different feel to the brand soon. On top of that, Meltzer has said that the idea is to treat NXT as the developmental system, rather than the third brand. He claimed the focus will shift from smaller indie wrestlers to bigger and younger talent.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Nick Khan said that fans can expect a new experience with NXT in the coming weeks.

“We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H, Paul Levesque, who’s really one of the architects of the original NXT. What we found, it’s probably why we did the tryout yesterday, what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be WWE superstars is figuring out how to become WWE superstars. If you think of the life of an elevated athlete throughout their career, the opportunity to go play somewhere has always been easy, being able to play somewhere is not.

“In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the upcoming weeks, it’s going to have a whole new look, it’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because of a lot of the ‘indie wrestlers’ if you will, have come through our system, and are in our system with SmackDown and RAW now. We don’t want to keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent.”

TakeOver 36 takes place tonight (Aug. 22). Samoa Joe will challenge Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Also set for the card is a two-out-of-three falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. This could be Cole’s final match with NXT as his brief contract extension is set to expire.