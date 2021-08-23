Nick Khan: More Hours Of Programming Benefits WWE

Nick Khan says WWE would get even more TV time if it was up to him.

One of the criticisms WWE has received from fans has to do with the number of hours their content takes up per week. Some believe that the quality of Monday Night Raw has suffered ever since extending to three hours back in July 2012.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Khan, the President and CRO of WWE, said he’d add even more hours if he could due to the money it brings in (via John Pollock).

Nick Khan with Helwani on the length of Raw:



"From my point of view, Raw would benefit from being four hours, so we would get paid more money and SmackDown would be eight hours… — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 22, 2021

…But I understand that our creative folks, as amazing as they are, there is only so much great content they can do on a weekly basis. So, I’m good with the ‘three and two (hour) system’."



Interview: https://t.co/48yjNGZhrU — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 22, 2021

“From my point of view, Raw would benefit from being four hours, so we would get paid more money and SmackDown would be eight hours.

“But I understand that our creative folks, as amazing as they are, there is only so much great content they can do on a weekly basis. So, I’m good with the three and two (hour) system.”

Khan dished out a ton of info over SummerSlam weekend. He detailed the reason behind the recent slew of WWE releases. Nick Khan also confirmed the report that NXT will be rebranded and is going to shift away from indie talent.

Are there too many hours of WWE TV?