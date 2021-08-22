Nikki Bella Criticizes Booking Of Bianca Belair’s SummerSlam Loss

Nikki Bella is not a fan of how the SmackDown Women’s Championship reign of Bianca Belair came to an end.

Last night (Aug. 21), WWE SummerSlam took place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Belair was expected to put her gold on the line against Sasha Banks. Wrestling Inc. reported that Banks was off the card and WWE ended up having Becky Lynch replace her as a surprise.

Fans didn’t get much of a match, however. Lynch extended her hand to Belair but ended up taking a cheap shot followed by a pumphandle for the three-count. The match lasted about 27 seconds.

During a post-SummerSlam event, Nikki Bella made it clear that she wasn’t happy with the finish to Belair vs Lynch.

Nikki said fuck WWE pic.twitter.com/Y0oc4eZJqT — Amy x (@Tessflocker) August 22, 2021

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment and it was when she lost [points over to Bianca Belair, who was also at the event]. That definitely was not my favorite moment. I don’t actually know if I had a favorite moment, because, you know, I’ve always backed the women and always for the women.

“You have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that of like, a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. So, I have to admit, for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite moment.”

Belair recently commented on the quick loss, saying she was glad to be a part of the moment. Belair vowed to get the SmackDown Women’s Championship back in the future.