NJPW Announces New Japan Strong Shows In Texas and Pennsylvania

New Japan Pro Wrestling is building it’s NJPW of America (NJoA) brand by taking episodes of New Japan Strong on the road. The promotion announced shows in Texas and Pennsylvania recently.

New Japan will run tapings of Strong over two nights in September from the Curtis Cullwell Center in Garland, Texas. The tapings will be held on September 25th and 26th. Those shows are being billed as “Autumn Attack.”

Then in October, New Japan will present two days of tapings from the famed 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Those tapings will take place on October 15th and 16th. Those shows are being branded as “New Japan Showdown.”

Texas!



Philadelphia!



Get ready for some #njpwSTRONG action coming your way this fall!



Tickets on sale AUGUST 8 for Autumn Attack and Showdown!https://t.co/fuOlIAwR9n pic.twitter.com/OFonpcvRix — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 5, 2021

NJPW Resurgence Lineup

NJPW is building to the Resurgence PPV on August 14th from Los Angeles. 6 matches have been confirmed for the show thus far.

Alex Coughlin vs. Karl Fredericks Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors and Ren Narita Jon Moxley and TBA vs. The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) Jay White (c) (with Gedo) vs. David Finlay (with Juice Robinson) Lance Archer (c) (with Jake Roberts) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi Tomohiro Ishii vs Moose

NJPW will also be taping episodes of Strong from Thunder Studios in Long Beach on August 16th. Tomohiro Ishii and Hiroshi Tanahashi are both confirmed for that event.