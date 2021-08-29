NWA EmPowerrr Quick Results: Kamile vs. Leyla Hirsch

NWA EmPowerrr has wrapped up.
The event took place earlier tonight (Aug. 28). The action was held inside the Khorassan Ballroom of the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. Our own Ella Jay and Samira were on the scene for NWA EmPowerrr.
The main event of NWA EmPowerrr was the Women’s Invitational gauntlet match. Also featured on the card was an NWA Women’s Title match between champion Kamille and Leyla Hirsch. Also on the card was an Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match between titleholder Deonna Purrazzo and Melina.
History was also made at NWA EmPowerrr. For the first time since the 1980s, new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned.
Peep the results below.
- Chelsea Green wins Women’s Invitational gauntlet match
- Kamille def. Leyla Hirsch to retain the NWA Women’s Championship
- Allysin Kay and Marti Belle def. Red Velvet and KiLynn King to win the NWA Women’s Tag Titles
- Deonna Purrazzo def. Melina to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship
- Red Velvet and KiLynn King def. The Freebabes (Jazzy Yang and Miranda Gordy) to advance to the finals of the NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament.
- Allysin Kay and Marti Belle def. Renee Michelle and Sahara 7 to advance to the finals of the NWA Women’s Tag Title tournament
- Diamante def. Chik Tormenta and Kylie Rae in a triple threat match