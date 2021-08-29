NWA EmPowerrr Quick Results: Kamile vs. Leyla Hirsch

NWA EmPowerrr has wrapped up.

The event took place earlier tonight (Aug. 28). The action was held inside the Khorassan Ballroom of the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri. Our own Ella Jay and Samira were on the scene for NWA EmPowerrr.

The main event of NWA EmPowerrr was the Women’s Invitational gauntlet match. Also featured on the card was an NWA Women’s Title match between champion Kamille and Leyla Hirsch. Also on the card was an Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match between titleholder Deonna Purrazzo and Melina.

History was also made at NWA EmPowerrr. For the first time since the 1980s, new NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned.

Peep the results below.