NXT To Have A New Look This Week, Will Be Taped After TakeOver 36

Times are changing in the land of NXT.

Earlier this month, PW Insider reported that fans can soon expect changes to the brand. The changes noted in the report were a new logo, lighting, and a new feel to the show.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that those changes will be coming this week. In addition, Fightful is reporting that NXT shows will be taped after TakeOver 36, which is set to take place on Aug. 22.

Recently, 12 stars who once worked under the brand were released. Among those names were Bronson Reed and Bobby Fish. It was later reported that WWE no longer looks at NXT as the third brand due to “losing the war” to AEW in terms of television viewership. The idea is that the brand will now focus on talent who are bigger in size and younger than 30.

It’s a far cry from what NXT had been known for years prior. There was a time when WWE scooped up some of the hottest stars on the independent scene in an attempt to make the NXT brand profitable. We’ve seen former indie and international stars such as Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, and more get their start on NXT before going onto the main roster to win titles.

At TakeOver 36, Samoa Joe is scheduled to challenge Karrion Kross for the brand’s main title. Plus, Raquel González puts her women’s gold on the line against Dakota Kai. We’ll also get to see UK Champion WALTER defend his gold in a rematch with Ilja Dragunov.