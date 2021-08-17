Omos Reveals He Solely Trained Singles Matches At Performance Center

Omos is currently one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions but he only trained for singles action.

After playing basketball in high school and at the University of South Florida, Omos decided to make the jump to sports entertainment. In early 2019, it was announced that Omos signed on to train at the WWE Performance Center.

Omos currently teams with former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles. As mentioned, the two hold tag team gold but it’s something that Omos wasn’t expecting.

During an appearance on Rasslin with Brandon Walker, Omos revealed that he solely trained for singles matches at the Performance Center.

“Through my training at the PC, all I did was singles. When I came up (to the main roster), I was doing a tag team, so it was an adjustment mentally for me. Having to learn different spots where guys come in and the hot tags. It was different. I’ve been learning a lot in the past four months. I think I’m getting the hang of it now. One of the hardest matches we did was the Money in the Bank against Viking Raiders. That was very challenging for me, but after that, it was like, ‘Oh, I get it now.’ I fully get tag team (wrestling) and can remember spots and do all this stuff.”

While Omos has mostly been involved in tag team action since making his way to the main roster, he was last seen going one-on-one with Randy Orton. He lost the match via disqualification.

Omos and Styles will defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Titles against Orton and Riddle. The title match will take place at SummerSlam on Aug. 21.