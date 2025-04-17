Update On Omos After Nick Khan Claims WWE Doesn’t Bench People

The WWE status of Omos continues to be a mystery.

The Nigerian Giant’s WWE absence was highlighted again when WWE President Nick Khan made the bold claim that they are not a company that signs talents just to bench them.

The 7ft tall star has not wrestled since the officials decided to cut short his Japanese excursion in January. The wrestling giant had been making headlines working for Pro Wrestling NOAH, so people believed that the company will have a role for him when he returns to the US.

He ended up missing the Royal Rumble event after being called back only days prior to the PPV, however. Omos has not been seen on TV even once during the build to WrestleMania since then, making people question why was he ever brought back in the first place.

Fightful Select provided an update on the WWE star’s status after these talks picked up, once again noting that he is not injured. According to the site, Omos hasn’t been brought up in creative discussions in recent times, despite being healthy and ready to work.

As for his Japan trip, The WWE giant is said to have made a good impression during his work there and the belief is that NOAH will be happy to have him back if the opportunity is presented in the future.

WWE has announced the return of Andre The Giant Battle Royal for this Friday’s WrestleMania go-home SmackDown. It looks to be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce the former Raw Underground star to TV, though there is no indication right now that the officials are planning to do so.