Pat McAfee Addresses Adam Cole Possibly Leaving WWE

WWE SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee responded to Adam Cole‘s potential exit from the company.

The in-ring future of Cole has been a hot topic as of late. Word broke that Cole’s contract had expired and that WWE officials were able to get him to sign a brief extension through SummerSlam weekend. Cole lost a two-out-of-three falls match to Kyle O’Reilly at TakeOver 36 and reportedly hasn’t signed a new contract.

Pat McAfee, who feuded with Cole during their time on NXT, addressed the report during his show.

“Adam Cole, if you’re gonna run to another place I’m gonna find you and beat your f*cking ass over there.”

Cole suddenly finds himself to be a top free agent unless something has changed in the past 24 hours. AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, have already teased pursuing Cole. On top of that, Cole’s girlfriend, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, has also dropped a hint of her own.

It was reported that top WWE executives were said to be frustrated and embarrassed over the situation with Cole. It is strongly believed that Canyon Ceman, who was WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development, was released over the contract debacle.