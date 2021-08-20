Paul Wight Drops Last-Minute CM Punk Hint Ahead Of AEW Rampage

Add Paul Wight to the list of people who have teased a CM Punk appearance at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

The second episode of AEW Rampage takes place tonight (Aug. 20). It’ll be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. While nothing has been announced, Punk is expected to be making his AEW debut on the show.

Wight appeared on ESPN’s SportsNation and talked about the rumors that have been heating up.

“Tonight is a night on Rampage where in the future, people are going to say ‘Hey do you remember when?’ We’re in Chicago, United Centre, sold out. There’s a lot of rumors going around, a lot of scuttlebutt. There’s an opportunity tonight for someone to make an appearance on Rampage here in AEW that will literally knock the wrestling world on its keister. This is one of the biggest, anticipated events that I can remember in a long time.

“I was trying to think about it today, what is it compared to? Is it compared to Hulk Hogan going to WCW? Does it compare to the nWo? Stone Cold Steve Austin glass breaking Austin 3:16? What kind of an impact, if the rumors are true, will this have on the wrestling business. I can neither confirm nor deny what kind of an impact tonight’s Rampage will have on the wrestling industry for the future.”

Not counting WWE Backstage, CM Punk hasn’t appeared on a wrestling show since 2014. He left WWE following the Royal Rumble PPV. Punk cited a lack of time off, how WWE’s medical team handled his staph infection, and creative frustration when it came to his decision to leave.