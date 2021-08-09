Peyton Royce Was Preparing to Ask for WWE Release

Peyton Royce was a woman who spent her entire life working towards joining the WWE. Recently, she sat down for an appearance on Insight with Chris van Vliet, where she talked about her wrestling journey.

Tomorrow!@CassieLee joins me on Insight!



Subscribe to my podcast so you don’t miss it: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6 pic.twitter.com/xRZFNS2vGf — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 3, 2021

For Royce, WWE was her dream job from when she was just 10 years. She held onto her vision and her dream, refusing to give it up for anything.

“I wouldn’t go to parties. I would be working out, a fifteen-year-old girl working out around my house. Because I thought ‘the fitter the better.’ And then I would take modeling lessons, I would do modeling competitions because when I was growing up it was the Divas era. And I thought I had to know how to model, I had to know how-to walk-in heels, and how to wear a dress and how to do my makeup and my hair. So, I took lessons to learn how to do that so I could just check off every single box and leave no stone unturned. There was nothing getting in my way.”

Peyton Royce Learned WWE Is Not Necessarily the Promised Land

In total, Peyton Royce spent 8 years with WWE and while her heel persona certainly resonated with fans, things never really panned out the way she envisioned as a child. As she spoke, Royce admitted to feeling increasingly unhappy during her final year(s) with the company.

“I really struggled when Brodie [Lee] passed,” Peyton Royce admitted. “I struggled with the big picture and putting things into perspective and was really unhappy at work, really unhappy. A few times I thought to myself I can’t do this anymore and I am going to ask for my release. A few times I was in the locker room, some sort of creative would change and it would just, I would be just so upset. Rhea Ripley of all people had to talk me off the ledge because I was about to walk into talent relations and say ‘I’m out. I don’t want to do this anymore.’ I was so unhappy. So, the release was a blessing in disguise. I was so close to asking for my release, but I never actually pulled the trigger.”

Peyton Royce has now served her 90 days cooling-off period and is free to sign for any promotion. With her husband (Shawn Spears) settled within AEW, it is not too crazy to hypothesize is being her ultimate destination also.