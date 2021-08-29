PROGRESS Chapter 119 results and highlights

PROGRESS Wrestling held Chapter 119 this weekend on Peacock, WWE Network and their own streaming service demandPROGRESS.

Two Championship matches were confirmed for the show this week, with Cara Noir defending his PROGRESS World Championship against British wrestling veteran Dean Allmark and Gisele Shaw defending against Alexxis Falcon.

The card also featured a Scramble/Thunderb*stard match to determine a new #1 contender to the PROGRESS World Champion, which would’ve been either Noir or Allmark, depending on the outcome of their title match.

Here are the full results from PROGRESS Chapter 119:

The Sunshine Machine (TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo) b. The Big Money Gun Dogs (Big Guns Joe & Gene Munny)

Warren Banks b. Sandy Beach

MALIK (w/Kosta Konstantino) b. Man Like DeReiss

Spike Trivet b. Ethan Allen

Mercedez Blaze b. Ronnie Knocks

PROGRESS Unified World Championship Match – Cara Noir (c) b. Dean Allmark – via referee's decision.

PROGRESS Women's Championship Match – Alexxis Falcon b. Gisele Shaw (c) – via disqualification, Gisele retains the title.

ThunderB*stard Match To Determine The #1 Contender For The PROGRESS World Championship – Chris Ridgeway b. Jody Fleisch, Kid Lykos, Dan Moloney, Luke Jacobs, Charlie Sterling, Danny Black and ELIJAH

The company will be presenting Chapter 120: Total Protonic Reversals next Saturday, September 4th again on Peacock, WWE Network and demandPROGRESS.