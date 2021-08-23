Raquel Gonzalez Retains Women’s Title At WWE NXT TakeOver 36

After weeks of building to it, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai finally took place at Sunday’s (August 22, 2021) WWE NXT TakeOver 36 event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center on the Peacock.

The match was second on the card with both girls shining. Kai took a nasty bump from the top rope to the rampway. Gonzalez hit her finisher off the middle rope for the win.

It all started when Kai turned against Gonzalez by laying her out with a kick in late July. Kai later explained her actions when she called Gonzalez selfish for going after the NXT Women’s Championship when it should have been Kai’s opportunity. She also didn’t appreciate Gonzalez taking the spotlight from her.

At TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this April, Gonzalez won the NXT Women’s Championship by defeating Io Shirai. Since that time, Gonzalez had successful title defenses against Mercedes Martinez, Ember Moon, and Xia Li.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if WWE continues this feud or goes in a different direction. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.

What are your thoughts on Raquel retaining the Women’s Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.