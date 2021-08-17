Reason Ember Moon Was Pulled From NXT Last Week

Ember Moon was originally announced for a match on last week’s episode of NXT. However, the female star was abruptly pulled from the show on the day of the event.

The sudden change made fans worried about her status and health especially after her tweet on the matter. Now Fightful select has provided some update on the situation.

According to the site, Moon has been recovering from a dental procedure. This procedure is the reason why she wasn’t cleared to compete and had to be pulled from NXT last week.

Despite not being cleared, the former NXT women’s champion was still backstage for last week’s show. She was willing to work the event regardless of her condition but the officials decided to keep her off TV.

Ember Moon was scheduled to face Sarray in a singles match on NXT. She was replaced by Dakota Kai in this bout and Kai ended up winning the one on one match.

The former Raw star has not competed inside a WWE ring since the July 13 episode of NXT. She had faced Dakota Kai in a match on the show which Ember lost.

There is no word yet on how long Ember Moon is expected to stay out of action. We will keep you posted about any further updates on her health.