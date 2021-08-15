Renee Paquette: Watching Jon Moxley In Deathmatches Isn’t Easy

Renee Paquette admits it can be difficult to see her husband, Jon Moxley, in hardcore matches.

Moxley has been taking full advantage of the freedom afforded to him since his WWE departure. We’ve seen Moxley participate in deathmatches post-WWE. One of those deathmatches took place back in July against Lance Archer. Moxley lost the IWGP United States Title after being driven into a barbed wire table.

Paquette spoke to Wrestling Inc. and gave her reaction to Moxley’s string of violence inside the ring.

“I know how that feels to be sitting there going like ‘Oh, my God!’ It can be very stressful. Especially when it’s somebody like Nick Gage across the ring from your significant other. It’s not easy to watch.”

“When Jon and I started dating, yes we were in WWE, but I got caught up very, very quickly on who Jon Moxley was before ‘Dean Ambrose’ became a thing.”

Renee Paquette also said sometimes she’s taken aback by how Moxley can quickly transition from a traditional pro wrestling match to a deathmatch.

“Now watching Jon Moxley re-submerge into the world. I know how difficult it can be to be like, ‘Wait! I saw you wrestle this other way, and now you’re getting involved in this other chaos! What is happening?!?’”

Moxley has also dabbled into the world of GCW. He’s even confronted Nick Gage in the promotion. Gage is known for his violent matches and he even wrestled Chris Jericho on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you like seeing Jon Moxley in deathmatches?