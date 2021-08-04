Ric Flair Addresses Why He Left WWE

WWE confirmed on Tuesday that they had parted ways with Ric Flair. This came after reports were published about how Flair had requested to be let out of his contract after sending a text message to Vince McMahon regarding the way he had been booking Charlotte Flair.

Flair spoke with People Magazine today where he went into detail about what caused the split.

“We just didn’t see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release,” Flair said. “There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also dismissed him reportedly sending a text to McMahon. He called the reports “absolutely not true.” He noted that in business, you don’t see eye to eye and he doesn’t have any animosity towards the company that made him who he is.

Flair also noted that some of his best friends in the world work at the company and questioned how he could be upset with a company where his daughter works at. He called her the most decorated woman’s wrestler in history.

“It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books,” he said. “I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand.”

Flair did tell TMZ that the split had been in the works for some time, but just recently did the two sides come to an agreement.