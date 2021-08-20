Ric Flair Announced For NWA 73 PPV (8/29)

Ric Flair will appear at NWA 73, the upcoming pay-per-view presented by the National Wrestling Alliance.

Flair is a 10-time NWA World Heavyweight champion and a member of the NWA Hall of Fame. The legendary Nature Boy will be on hand for NWA 73 Sunday night, August 29th from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis.

Check out this video announcing Flair’s involvement:

It was always historic. But now #NWA73 at The Chase will be LEGENDARY. ?



The rumors are true. He's finally HOME. ??@RicFlairNatrBoy is coming back to the NWA & Wrestling At The Chase?? pic.twitter.com/SvaZi68ab6 — NWA (@nwa) August 19, 2021

NWA 73 Matches

Here’s the complete lineup for the NWA’s upcoming 73rd anniversary, available for PPV streaming at FITE.TV.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

National Champion Chris Adonis vs. James Storm

NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450)

NWA Women Champion Kamille vs. the Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet Winner

Brawl In The Lou: Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal: Winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)