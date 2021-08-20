HomeNewsNWA News

Ric Flair Announced For NWA 73 PPV (8/29)

By Michael Reichlin
Ric Flair NWA 73

Ric Flair will appear at NWA 73, the upcoming pay-per-view presented by the National Wrestling Alliance.

Flair is a 10-time NWA World Heavyweight champion and a member of the NWA Hall of Fame. The legendary Nature Boy will be on hand for NWA 73 Sunday night, August 29th from the Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis.

Check out this video announcing Flair’s involvement:

NWA 73 Matches

Here’s the complete lineup for the NWA’s upcoming 73rd anniversary, available for PPV streaming at FITE.TV.

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch

Mickie James vs. Kylie Rae

National Champion Chris Adonis vs. James Storm

NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450)

NWA Women Champion Kamille vs. the Women’s Invitational Cup Gauntlet Winner

Brawl In The Lou: Thom Latimer vs. Crimson vs. Tim Storm

Battle Royal: Winner becomes the new #1 contender to the NWA National Title

NWA World Television Champion Tyrus, Jordan Clearwater and The Masked Man vs. The Pope and The End (Odinson, Parrow)

