Ric Flair Appears At Triplemania XXIX

Ric Flair‘s first landing spot post-WWE has been revealed.

AAA Triplemania XXIX emanated from Arena Ciudad de México in Azcapotzalco, Mexico City, Mexico. In the co-main event, the AAA Megacampeonato Title was on the line between champion Kenny Omega and Andrade.

Ahead of the match, Andrade had an argument with Konnan backstage. Andrade said that he no longer wanted Konnan in his corner because he had someone more suited for the job. In return, Konnan went into Omega’s dressing room to propose a plan to ensure victory.

Omega made his entrance with Konnan but Andrade turned the tables. He ended up being accompanied by Ric Flair.

RIC FLAIR IS IN AAA pic.twitter.com/TSRUJpzvP7 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) August 15, 2021

Flair recently made his exit from WWE. It was reported that “The Nature Boy” had issues with the company creatively. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Ric Flair is expected to join AEW when he’s legally able to do so.

Flair aligning himself with Andrade makes sense given that Andrade is engaged to Flair’s daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte. Flair recently revealed that Andrade wants him and Charlotte to eventually sign with AEW.

