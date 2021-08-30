Ric Flair Thanks Vince McMahon & Triple H At NWA 73

Ric Flair appeared on National Wrestling Alliance’s 73rd Anniversary Show on Sunday night where he cut an emotional promo and thanked Triple H, Vince McMahon, among others on the show. The 10-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion also thanked his wife, NWA president Billy Corgan, AEW president Tony Khan on the show among other WWE stars like Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho.

Ric Flair first thanked his wife Wendy and said that whenever he fell down, she was there to pick him up. Just like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, and everybody else were there to pick him up.

The Nature Boy thanked Vince McMahon by stating that he loves him, and McMahon is the reason why he’s here. Flair also added that McMahon is not going to watch this but he’s going to hear about it. Flair added that Vince would say, “Ric Flair’s back where he belongs, with anybody he wants to be with on a given night.”

Flair also thanked Billy Corgan for inviting him to the event and then also mentioned Tony Khan for changing the wrestling scene.

Flair continued, by thanking Hunter for reminding him every time that he’s Ric Flair and for not giving up on him. He also thanked Shawn Michaels for carrying him to a great retirement match at WrestleMania XXIV. The NWA Hall of Famer also added that he wanted Randy Orton to break hi record of capturing the World Title 16 times, though he thinks Charlotte Flair would be able to catch up eventually soon. He mentioned names like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold who grew up on the NWA.

"I wanted Randy [Orton] to break my record until The Queen [Charlotte] went 12."



