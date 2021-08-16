Riddle Talks Whether Or Not Adam Cole Can Succeed On Main Roster

Riddle has weighed in on whether or not he believes Adam Cole can succeed on the main roster.

The WWE future of Adam Cole has been a hot topic in the world of pro wrestling. Cole has been a top star on the NXT brand since 2017. As of late, however, NXT has reportedly been in the process of major changes. On top of that, Cole’s brief contract extension is set to run out soon and as of now, he has not re-signed long-term.

The general consensus is that if Cole decides to stick around with WWE, he’ll be brought up to the main roster. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Riddle discussed whether or not Cole can shatter the glass ceiling.

“Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion. He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster. A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them and as they should be. The indies is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean, and then when you get to the main roster, you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast, and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle.

“You really do because there’s so many people, and it’s not like nobody’s talented. Everybody at this level is somebody. Adam Cole will be successful wherever he goes. He’s too good not to be. He cares too much. He’s too passionate. If he goes to RAW, he’ll be successful. If he goes to SmackDown, he’ll be successful. If he stays at NXT, he’ll be successful. He can do whatever he wants.”

Riddle has been able to find success on the main roster. In fact, he’s currently involved in his most high-profile angle to date. Riddle is teaming with future Hall of Famer Randy Orton and fans of Raw and SmackDown have taken a liking to him.

