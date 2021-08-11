ROH Finds New Location For Death Before Dishonor

Ring of Honor has found a new location for their pay-per-view.

The promotion announced yesterday that the event would not occur at the RD Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida. ROH wanted to change locations due to the surge in Covid cases.

Today, ROH has revealed that Death Before Dishonor will occur at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 12th. The promotion already scheduled Glory Before Honor Night 1 and 2 events at the 2300 arena this month. ROH also announced that fans that bought tickets for Lakeland, Florida, will get a refund.

“…The safety, health, and well-being of our fans, talent, and staff remain our top priority. Those who purchased tickets for Lakeland will receive a full refund within seven business days. Details regarding ticket sales for Death Before Dishonor in Philadelphia to be announced soon,” said ROH.

ROH women’s championship tournament finals to be held at Death Before Dishonor

Death Before Dishonor Scheduled Card

ROH has two matches planned so far for the event. One of the matches is the finals of the women’s world championship tournament. The winner will be the inaugural ROH women’s champion.

The other match will be an ROH Pure Championship match. However, ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham must defend his championship against Rhett Titus at Glory Before Honor Night 1. The winner will face Josh Woods at Death Before Dishonor.