ROH Moving Death Before Dishonor PPV Out Of Florida Due To Rising Covid Cases

ROH has announced that they are moving their upcoming Death Before Dishonor PPV out of its original destination in Lakeland, Florida.

The company made the announcement with a post on Twitter. They noted that they are moving the show out because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the state:

“Due to the recent covid surge in Florida ROH is moving the site of the Death Before Dishonor Pay Per Event. Details to follow shortly. Your safety health and well-being remain our top priorities. Thank you for your continued patronage.”

The PPV event was originally scheduled to take place from the RP Funding Center on September 12. There is no word yet on if there will be any change to the date of the show as well.

A total of two matches have been announced for the upcoming ROH PPV so far. One of them is the finals for the women’s world championship tournament to determine the inaugural champion.

The second match which has been confirmed for the show is the Pure championship match where the #1 contender Josh Woods would challenge for the title.

There is no word yet on where ROH officials are planning to move the PPV. We will keep you posted when the company announces more details about the new destination for the show.