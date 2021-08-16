Roman Reigns Reacts To Jimmy Uso’s DUI Arrests

Roman Reigns has spoken out on Jimmy Uso’s history with DUI arrests.

Jimmy is currently involved in the biggest storyline of his pro wrestling career. He has aligned himself with his cousin, Reigns, who is known as “The Head of the Table” on SmackDown. Despite the opportunity, Jimmy once again found himself in legal trouble.

On July 5, Jimmy was arrested in Pensacola, Florida. Jimmy had been speeding and police administered a breathalyzer. Jimmy was well above Florida’s legal drinking limit, which led to his arrest. It wasn’t the first time Jimmy was busted for DUI as he was caught in 2011 and 2019. There was also an incident in 2019 where he was arrested in Detroit for disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

During an interview with the New York Post, Reigns discussed Jimmy’s history of legal issues.

“[I don’t] condone that kind of behavior or decision-making. [It’s] not a great light to be shining [on WWE].

“We’re all human, we’re all cynics, we all make mistakes. Instead of what some people might feel you should give up on somebody or maybe turn your back on that type of behavior, that’s one way to do it. But I don’t think that’s the way to push through and gain experience or make progressive movements of becoming a better man or a better human. So for me, it was diving into it with great attention, great love and very thorough communication to make sure my family is continually bettering themselves and putting themselves in a position to make better decisions.”

Jimmy is currently one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions along with his brother, Jey. The two very well could be involved in the main event of SummerSlam, which will feature a Universal Title match between Reigns and John Cena.