Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) Expected To End Up In AEW

AEW is expected to pick up another talented wrestler for its women’s division in the not too distant future. According to a report from Fightful, Ruby Soho, the former Ruby Riott in WWE, is expected to end up in AEW. Riott’s 90-day no-compete clause is believed to be up at the end of August.

Ruby’s name was brought up recently by Vickie Guerrero, who mentioned her when asked about unsigned talent who could end up in AEW.

“I think the one that comes to mind is Ruby. You know she was formerly with WWE; I would love to have Ruby on the roster for AEW,” said Guerrero.

“She was really underutilized, and I love her. She was on my podcast and just a great talent and a good wholesome human being.”

Ruby is now known as Ruby Soho, which is a reference to a song by Rancid. She was on the Wrestling Perspectives podcast, co-hosted by Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen and spoke about the meaning of the name.

“I am shopping for a new name I would like to keep [the name Ruby] if it’s possible. I feel like it fits me. Ruby came from Ruby Soho and that’s dear to my heart,” she said on the show.