Rumored ‘Forbidden Door’ All Out Match In Jeopardy

One of the matches being rumored for the upcoming All Out PPV in September involves the ongoing ‘Forbidden Door’ storyline. Jox Moxley was slated to be taking on IWGP United States Champion and Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Moxley reportedly suggested the match to AEW owner Tony Khan a few months ago, and Khan was very receptive to bringing in Tanahashi for the contest and what will be their biggest pay-per-view to date.

It has now been confirmed that Tanahashi will be facing Kota Ibushi as part of the Wrestle Grand Slam event in MetLife Dome, Japan.

Forbidden Door

This puts the proposed match between Moxley and Tanahashi, the night after in Chicago, Illinois, up in the air.

With the current COVID restrictions, it may not be possible for Tanahashi to get out of Japan and over to the United States in time for the event. Let alone the strict quarantining rules he may have to adhere to.

Jon Moxley would cut a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where he slammed ‘newcomers’ to the company. Moxley would talk about how he was one of the original stars who helped build the company during turbulent times, whereas others now only come into the company because there are fans back and it is successful.

This promo may have been a backup plan for the company if the proposed Forbidden Door match isn’t possible, with a plethora of new talent making their way to AEW over the past couple of months.