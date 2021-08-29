Samoa Joe Confirms New WWE Hiring Directives Come From Vince McMahon

Samoa Joe recently had an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport. During the discussion, they touched on topics such as the recent WWE tryout in LA, former UK champion Walter possibly facing Joe, and more.

The Samoan submission machine has not only become the face of the black and yellow brand once again after winning the NXT championship, but he is also helping recruit new talents behind the scenes.

Due to his new backstage role, Joe is well aware of the new directive from the upper management. During the interview, he confirmed that the new orders come straight from the boss Vince McMahon himself:

“As for the directive, yeah, there is a directive and they do come straight from Vince [McMahon], Vince says, ‘hey, this is what we want.’ But, the directives, it’s weird. They’ve been around forever. I worked for WWE in developmental when I very, very first started in California, and these directives existed.

But, they change. It changes based on the needs of the company. It’s funny, I read the articles – I know exactly what you’re talking about – I read the outrage about the directive, and I’m like, this is nothing different. And then next week, the directive will be different.”

‘A Little Bit Younger And More Athletic’

Samoa Joe claimed that the company has had cycles where different types of people come in from independent talents to athletes. He explained that the directives change based on the needs of the company:

“The directive right now is probably a little bit younger and looking for a little more athletic, which isn’t terrible whatsoever, but that directive will invariably shift as the needs as the company shifts. So yeah, there is a directive, it comes from Vince, we all follow it and we get the job done for him. We’re happy to do so,”

Samoa Joe later compared the role of talent relations to a casting agency in Hollywood. He explained how agencies get requests for different kinds of talents at different times. Their job is to find suitable people according to the need.