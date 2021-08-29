Samoa Joe Had Agreement With Brock Lesnar To Not Hold Back In The Ring

Samoa Joe came face-to-face in the ring with then-WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event in 2017. Lesnar was able to successfully defend his title against Joe but he was able to land in a few blows. Before the match had even started, Joe attacked Lesnar with a Uranage Slam through the announce table and then a Coquina Clutch after the match had officially started. Joe tried the move two more times in the match but Lesnar was able to counter every time and won with an F-5.

Speaking about this match, Samoa Joe said that Brock Lesnar likes his matches to be intense and they both had a gentlemen’s agreement that they were both going to smash each other in the face.

“I think it really comes down to the simple fact that, when Brock shows up for fight night, he wants to be in a scrap,” Joe told The Daily Star. “He wants to go out there and he wants someone who is going to smash someone in the face, and he wants to smash somebody back!

Samoa Joe explained that they had this understanding with each other that whenever they’d meet in the ring they would not hold back. “It’s an attitude. He wants people to go in there and go after him. It is all of those things.”

Samoa Joe added that the reason him and Lesnar have such chemistry in the ring is because they are both stepping in the ring for causing mayhem and nothing else. He joked that they both had this unspoken agreement about it. “I think that was the simplistic but major reason that we click the way we do; we step in the ring and we’re stepping in there for chaos and destruction to happen, and nothing less than that. I guess it’s some weird, unspoken gentlemen’s agreement we have!”

