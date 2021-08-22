Samoa Joe Reacts To Changes Coming To NXT

Samoa Joe has weighed in on the changes that will be coming to the NXT brand.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestler Observer was the first to report that NXT will be overhauled. This applies to a new logo, new lighting, and a new feel to the brand. It’s also been noted that WWE will be taking NXT more in the direction of a developmental system rather than a third major brand.

WWE President and CRO, Nick Khan, confirmed the report during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. Khan also confirmed that NXT will be shifting away from indie talent in order to focus on younger talent elsewhere.

Samoa Joe, who will be competing for the NXT Championship tonight (Aug. 22) at TakeOver 36, spoke to Wrestling Inc. on the upcoming changes.

“Absolutely, it always changes. This is the thing that really is a touch confusing about the ‘NXT is changing’ thing. It’s never been the same thing its entire existence. From when I entered NXT to now, it’s been drastically different, it’s changed so much.

“The athlete, the stars that have come from NXT have completely shifted over from 4,3,2,1 year ago. To see this big vale of surprise that things are changing in NXT, it’s just yet another evolution of NXT and it will change again and after that it will change yet again. I’m failing to see the uproar when NXT is essentially doing what it has always done and what it will continue to do in the future.”

Joe had been released by WWE back in April. He was brought back in short order to work on the NXT brand. Recently, Joe was able to get medical clearance to return to the ring.

Where do you think Samoa Joe will fit in once the changes to NXT are in effect?