Santana & Ortiz Comment On ‘Gnarly’ Cash Wheeler Injury

Santana and Ortiz have weighed in on the nasty injury that Cash Wheeler suffered in their last meeting.

Santana and Ortiz collided with FTR on the July 28 edition of AEW Dynamite. Wheeler suffered a nasty arm injury. Wheeler’s arm reportedly got caught on a turnbuckle hook. Santana and Ortiz ended up losing the match after Dax Harwood pinned Ortiz.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Santana and Ortiz spoke on the nasty injury and how they reacted in the moment.

“It was a gnarly situation because I was on the top rope with Dax, and I look over and all I see is, it looked like a water fountain,” Ortiz described. “Blood just came shooting out of Cash’s arm, and he just grabbed it and ran straight the doctor. We were freaking out a little bit. We were kind of like, alright, what are we gonna do? What are we gonna do? And we got to it, and we did the we could with the situation. And at that point, we just wanted to end the match, and obviously, we didn’t know how badly injured he was.

“We’re always taught to, for me, day one of pro wrestling to protect your opponent and protect yourself,” Santana added. “It was one of those things where I look back at it, and I was like, damn, what could I have done to avoid that situation? What could I have done to maybe help or whatever. It was one of those situations. It was a freak accident, and thankfully, he’s good and just keep it going.

“And we’re gonna run it back,” Ortiz noted.

The rematch between Santana & Ortiz and FTR will take place on the Sept. 1 edition of Dynamite.